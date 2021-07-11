Euro 2020 finals: Hawke's Bay pubs packed as Italy claim glory

Napier's Tula Pancotti, 12, showed her support for the Italian team at Westshore Beach Inn. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier's Tula Pancotti, 12, showed her support for the Italian team at Westshore Beach Inn. Photo / Warren Buckland

Football fans across Hawke's Bay woke early to witness an Italy win over England in the Euro 2020 final.

The Italians won an agonising penalty shootout 3-2 after scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 and then 120 minutes.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was among those who headed to the pubs to watch the game, England's first major tournament final in 55 years.

Tense moments at the Westshore Beach Inn in Napier where fans watched the close game. Photo / Warren Buckland

Eleven-year-old Henrik Melsness, of Napier, shared his first big final football game with dad, Paul Melsness at the Rose and Shamrock Village Inn in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

The atmosphere was more subdued at the Rose and Shamrock Village Inn in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland