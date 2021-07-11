Hawkes Bay Today
Euro 2020 finals: Hawke's Bay pubs packed as Italy claim glory
Quick Read
Napier's Tula Pancotti, 12, showed her support for the Italian team at Westshore Beach Inn. Photo / Warren Buckland
Football fans across Hawke's Bay woke early to witness an Italy win over England in the Euro 2020 final.
The Italians won an agonising penalty shootout 3-2 after scores were locked at 1-1 after 90 and then 120 minutes.
Hawke's Bay Today photographer Warren Buckland was among those who headed to the pubs to watch the game, England's first major tournament final in 55 years.