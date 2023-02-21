Eskdale family survive deadly floods after breaking boat out of shed

Rawinia Gray in the boat which helped save her and her family's lives. Photo / Paul Taylor

When Rawinia Gray returned to her family’s flood-ravaged home in Esk Valley, one of the first things she did was kiss the boat which helped save their lives.

Gray and her family have been busy cleaning up around their silt-covered property off SH5 where they made a remarkable escape last Tuesday - piling into a small boat before being rescued from the roof.

Their home has been in the family for four generations and was right in the path of the deadly floods which decimated the Esk Valley.

Gray said her aunty woke all six people inside the home about 2am last Tuesday as floodwaters rose quickly around the property.

“When we opened the door it was impossible to get outside or else you would be swept away ... the water was just flushing in, the current was so hard.”

Gray was in tears as the floodwaters rose inside the home causing extensive damage.

“When it got up to my hips I was not crying about myself and my possessions anymore I was just worried about my family and trying to survive.”

Karnation Kani, 5, shovelling dirt to help clear the Gray family home this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gray, her aunty, her nephew, and four dogs climbed into a small boat in their shed next to the house, so they could float above the rising waters.

Her partner, dad and brother braved it in the waters around the boat - as it was not big enough for everyone.

The waters rose dangerously high and Gray’s partner Tana Culshaw-Kaisa had to break a hole in the shed to get the boat outside, while trying his best not to be swept away.

“My partner chiselled his way out with a hammer and a kitchen knife. He kind of smashed us out.”

The men swam up onto the roof and took it in turns to hold onto the boat.

Over the course of the next seven hours they yelled for help and were eventually rescued by boats travelling over from Eskdale School.

Gray said it was amazing to be rescued but hard to see so much devastation.

“When I got to the school I just hugged everyone,” she said. “We all survived and are very grateful and blessed and humbled.”

Gray said the community had been amazing helping her family shovel silt and mud out of their home and salvage what they could.

Gray said clearing out the home was more about the grieving process than trying to repair their property.

“It has only been a week and we are still grieving. This is our way of doing it,” she said.

“My dad, he is having a hard time but when he comes out here he is his happy self.

“There is no point digging out the kitchen but that is what puts a smile on his face and he goes to bed with a smile on his face.”

Food truck Sea’s Up even parked outside the home on Tuesday and gave out free food as plenty of people helped clean up.

Gray said seeing all the support was a “beautiful thing in this tragedy”.

Karnation Kani, 5, was the youngest helper supporting the family on Tuesday and said he enjoyed shovelling dirt but it was tiring work.



