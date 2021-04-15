Equestrians warming up for Olympics

Ribbons, trophies and prizes await winners and placegetters at the 2021 Winter Olympics.

The brainchild of Central Hawke's Bay showjumper Claire Wilson, the CHB Winter Olympics is an annual fixture that just keeps growing.

The event, a showjumping competition with a big fun factor, began in 2010 as a fundraiser for Fleminton School, where Claire and Simon's two children — now both at college — spent their primary school years.

More recently the Winter Olympics has branched out into fundraising for local charities, Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopters, HB Cancer Society, Rural Support Trust and this year, Kids Can, with all funds going to support Hawke's Bay children in need.

The Winter Olympics caters for all ages and abilities.

"We are raising funds for KidsCan, who support Kiwi children in need. The 2017 Child Poverty Monitor statistics that show that of the 290,000 children living in hardship, 55 per cent are from two-parent families and 44 per cent live in households where at least one adult is in full-time employment," Claire says.

"And this year our event is tracking really well to be the best ever."

Entries are coming in from riders across Hawke's Bay, of all ages and abilities. The attraction is partly the fun factor, as there's no pressure ... although there are prizes including spectacular flower garlands and ribbons.

Claire's efforts have attracted huge support from businesses and individuals from all over Hawke's Bay and even further afield, supplying treats for goodie bags and bigger items to be auctioned on Facebook.

"Some sponsors are contributing to the event's running costs or providing prizemoney or trophies, while others are donating auction items that will help raise funds for KidsCan," says Claire.

A quick look at Claire's Facebook page shows auctions for everything from bales of hay to riding lessons with Olympians Sally Clark and Maurice Beatson, equestrian supplies, a set of hand-painted wine glasses and even 200 litres of diesel.

There's still time to place a bid for these artful wine glasses courtesy of Fliss McNutt.

"We are so very grateful to all our sponsors who are contributing," Claire says.

First-time competitor Cookie Clark says "as a local I have heard of the Winter Olympics as a very popular and successful fundraiser event for many years and I am super excited to be able to compete myself this year, especially since the organisers are trying to branch out and offer a variety of events such as the Cowboy Challenge, which is new this year".

A more seasoned Winter Olympian Katie Bibby, 9, says she cant wait for the Winter Olympics, "it will be my first go at a Grand Prix and I get to ride against Mum and Dad."

This year's event will include a second-hand stall, with plenty of pre-loved equestrian necessities on sale.

What: 2021 Winter Olympics

When: Saturday April 24

Where: Mt Herbert Farm, Porangahau Road Central Hawke's Bay

Entries: close on April 20. Enter at www.main-events.com