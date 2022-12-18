Brooke Edgecombe and LT Holst Andrea soar to victory in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup (NZ League) Qualifier in Taupo. Photo / Cornege Photography

Showjumper Brooke Edgecombe and LT Holst Andrea drew on all their experience to edge out a competitive class in the POLi Payments FEI World Cup Qualifier at Taupo on Saturday.

The well-performed Waipukurau combination, who have twice won the New Zealand League final, came home with a double clear in 61.28 seconds.

Hastings rider Julie Davey and her European mare Just D, who was on debut at World Cup level, almost pulled off the win of their short career together but came up just short for second place. They were also double clear but in a slightly slower time of 63.97 seconds, however Julie will certainly be over the moon with the efforts of the import. Coming in for third were Philip Steiner (Tauranga) and Cassina Dior who finished on five faults in 65.24 seconds, with birthday girl Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) and Waitangi Skynet fourth, Vicki Prendergast (Matamata) on Selena C fifth and Sam Whale (Hampton Downs) with Fleur DeLacour sixth.

While there were just two clears in the opening round, they were much more forthcoming in the second, with five adding nothing to their slates, but all but Julie and Brooke carried faults from the opener.

Brooke was particularly happy with the win. “Our last World Cup qualifier win was January 2021 so it has been a long time between drinks,” she said. “It is really nice. Andrea is now 14, so getting older, so it is good to know she is competitive at this level.”

Included in the field was her daughter LT Holst Freda, who was also ridden by Julie Davey.

“We just like to go in and clear and do what we can do and put the pressure on the others while shutting out any incoming pressure.”

Sophie Scott certainly plied the pressure on the field as the first out in the second round, going clear in a super time, but carried eight from the opener.

“It was a great field,” said Brooke. “When we walked the track it seemed tough and challenging but jumped really nicely which is a credit to the horses, riders and Pip [Howells] as the designer.”

It was a lovely flowing course albeit in a busy indoor arena with plenty of atmosphere.

The next World Cup Qualifier is in Dannevirke in the new year.

