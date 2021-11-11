Environmental award for NGHS student Stephanie Brough

Hinewai Ormsby awarding the Kaitiaki Taiao Hinewai Ormsby Environmental Leadership Award to Stephanie Brough.

Napier Girls' High School (NGHS) alumni Hinewai Ormsby presented the inaugural Kaitiaki Taiao Hinewai Ormsby Environmental Leadership Award at a school prizegiving last week, which was live-streamed on Facebook.

"I want to recognise in an honourable manner, a young wāhine for her outstanding kaitiaki leadership and commitment to empowering the kura, students and community to take action to restore or sustain the mauri of our taiao - environment," Hinewai says.

Stephanie Brough was the recipient of the taonga, carved by Phil Belcher, the kaiwhakairo (carver) of the pou established in the NGHS quad. He is also one of the carvers of the Atea ā Rangi Pou and Waharoa at Waitangi Regional Park.

Support for the award was from Green Leaf Fund through HBRC, NGHS and the Ormsby whānau.