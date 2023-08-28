Bostock New Zealand hosted its annual planting day for the Karamū Stream restoration off St. Georges Road, near Havelock North, on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Bostock New Zealand hosted its annual planting day for the Karamū Stream restoration off St. Georges Road, near Havelock North, on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Volunteers turned out in force to help plant over 2100 natives at a public planting day at Karamū Stream on Saturday.

About 100 people turned out to Bostock New Zealand’s sixth annual public planting day, which is run in collaboration with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

The large organic apple producer has orchards along the Karamū Stream and runs the Karamū Restoration Project, which aims to help clean up the waterway.

The Karamū Stream drains a large portion of the Heretaunga Plains, including city stormwater and run-off from rural land.

The regional council owns the land and has supplied the native plants. Bostock New Zealand paid for the fencing and land preparation and put on a complimentary barbecue - featuring the brand’s organic chicken sausages - for the planters.

Bostock New Zealand Owner John Bostock said it was amazing to see so many volunteer planters helping on the day.

Volunteers turned out on a sunny Saturday to help plant natives near the Karamū Stream. Photo / Paul Taylor

“The Karamū Restoration Project is an opportunity for us to help clean up the Karamū Stream, and already we are seeing fabulous growth from the native plants we planted five years ago, when we started it.”

“It was great to see so many families turning up with their spades and gumboots, helping us protect this waterway for future generations to enjoy.”

There are now more than 9000 native plants growing along the waterway.