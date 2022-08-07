The two choirs came together for the final song. Photo / Leanne Warr

The two choirs came together for the final song. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was an afternoon of great entertainment when the New Zealand Male Choir and Dannevirke's own Viking Choir performed at the weekend.

It was estimated about 200 people came to the Dannevirke town hall to see the concert.

The New Zealand Male Choir sang in harmony, directed by Joe Chistensen. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 25 members of the men's choir sang from a variety of genres including musicals, classical composers such as Verdi and contemporary favourites such as The Rose.

Ross MacDonald pulled double duty. Photo / Leanne Warr

Viking choir member Ross MacDonald had to do double duty as both a member of the local choir and the men's choir.

Dannevirke Viking Choir showed their singing chops. Photo / Leanne Warr

The 14 members of the Viking choir also sang a variety with favourites mixed in with traditional songs, showing that choirs aren't just about classical genres.

Patrick Power sang as a soloist and accompanied the choir on one number. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tenor Patrick Power, also the patron of the New Zealand Male Choir, accompanied them for one song as well as performing two others.

Cindy O'Sullivan sang a beautiful rendition of <i>Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again</i> from <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>. Photo / Leanne Warr

Soloist Cindy O'Sullivan also showed her vocal skills singing a number from Phantom of the Opera among others.

The New Zealand Male Choir's next performance will be in Upper Hutt in September.