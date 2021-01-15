Endless days of mostly sun, sun and more sun for Hawke's Bay

Mount Erin near Havelock North without a cloud in the sky. Photo / Paul Taylor

The long-range forecast for Hawke's Bay shows lots of sun and only a little chance of cloud and rain.

MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said the region's outlook looks "beautiful".

"It's looking relatively settled for the weekend with a little bit of cloud around and afternoon showers popping up around inland Hawke's Bay," she said.

Saturday will be sunny and fine across the region.

Hastings, Napier, Waipukurau and Wairoa are all expected to reach a high of 29C on Sunday.

Crabtree said it will also be a warm and sunny start to next week too, however, there could be a chance of rain and cloud in places on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Toward the middle of next week it will get colder, there will be a front moving up the country and will shift into a more westerly flow," she said.

"For Hawke's Bay this means that there's going to be relatively fine weather with cloud at times - but there will significantly colder air flowing across the area."

She added that temperatures will drop down to the low 20s instead of the high 20s felt in the weekend.

On Monday Hastings will get to 25C with a sunny outlook, Napier will be 1C warmer and Wairoa will reach 24C.

Waipukurau will be slightly cooler on the first day of the week with a high of 22C.

Tuesday will have more cloud cover with temperatures reaching between 26C and 28C around the region.