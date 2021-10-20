Emphatic win for Dannevirke Premier Cricket over Cossie Club Old Boys

Opener Cameron Walker drives through mid-wicket for four.

The sun shone, the temperature was warm and the artificial pitch at the Dannevirke Domain provided an ideal venue for Dannevirke's first foray in many years into Manawatu Premier Cricket on Saturday, October 16.

Despite a huge amount of effort to make the grass pitch in the oval ready it was judged too damp and along with all the Manawatu Premier games the match against Cossie Club Old Boys was played on the artificial pitch.

Captain Thomas Kuggeleijn won the toss and elected to bowl. Tim Sherrif from the MCA Umpires association officiated.

Dannevirke Sports Club Premier Cricket Team before their first match in Manawatu Division One on Saturday October 16.

It was a nervous start with both opening bowlers bowling a few wides to loosen up but they soon settled into a rhythm and had Old Boys batsmen watching the ball closely.

Contributions from in the field kept the pressure on and a brilliant throw by Cameron Walker collected by wicketkeeper Callum Poole had the first batsman run out with the score at 27 off six overs.

George Colin soon after took the catch of the match in the gully to ensure the capture of the prized wicket of Trent McGrath, from Jason Thompson's bowling. This had the Old Boys CC at 2-47.

Next over Andrew Galloway held another good catch from Thomas Kuggeleijn's bowling to have Old Boys 3-47.

From this point, wickets were captured at regular intervals to finally have the team all out for 95 in 30 overs.

Gareth Martin took 3-11 off 5 overs and Jason Thompson took 3- 23 off 6.4 overs but it was a full team effort.

In reply Dannevirke's two openers, Josh Thompson and Cameron Walker, calmly and determinedly accumulated runs to be none down for 66 runs from 22 overs at afternoon tea.

This was an impressive stand for two batsmen playing their first Premier 1 game, Cameron Walker still at Dannevirke High School saying the standard of the bowling was "a notch up" on that of the Manawatu Under 17 team he played for before Christmas.

Josh Thompson started his cricket at Dannevirke High School but has been away a number of years and has not played at all in the last two, seizing the chance to play Premier 1 this year and "loving his time at the crease".

He top-scored with 36 and was first to go after tea followed 6 runs later by Cameron Walker but George Colin and Thomas Kuggeleijn took the team through for the win, Colin bringing up the win with three lusty blows for six, four and one in the last over of 30 needed.

A spokesman for Cossie Club Old Boys CC said it was great to leave an overcast Palmerston North and to "come over the hill into the sunshine". He complimented the venue and hospitality, saying it was nice to get out of the city to play.

He said having Dannevirke and Feilding join the premier grade has boosted the number of teams to eight and now there is no bye especially important in the two-day matches.

Dannevirke Sports Club is thrilled with the Premier's start to the season, especially as it was such a team effort.