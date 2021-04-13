Emotional graduation ceremony for Cactus students

The 2021 Cactus graduates with their certificates and awards. Photos / Sue Emeny

Thirty-one Cactus students graduated from their eight-week course at an emotional ceremony on Saturday at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

Course instructor Wayne Churchouse said the students had worked hard throughout the course, turning up at 5.30am three mornings a week.

"And as you saw today during the Longest Day challenge, they nailed it."

Churchouse said he was experiencing a range of emotions, among them relief that the course was able to be completed - unlike last year's, which had to be stopped a week and a half from the end because of Covid.

"That group did all the hard work but didn't get to graduate so 10 came back this year and participated as graduate instructors and they did a fantastic job."

He said he also felt sadness that the course was over.

"I'm going to miss you guys. I have overwhelming pride at the way you all worked together as a team. You came in as individuals and became a highly efficient team."

He said the students came onto the course as young people but he was handing them back as mature adults.

"Some of the lessons the students learned were about choice and that choice can't be taken away from them."

Attitude and goal-setting were other lessons learned.

"If you don't have the right attitude you're like a flat tyre, you're not going to go anywhere.

"A goal without a plan is just a dream. If you stumble along the way you just have to get back up again. You never give up."

Churchouse spoke about motivation.

"It's ok to fail. In fact, some of the tasks we set are designed so the students do fail. But that's ok. Don't dwell on it, learn the lesson and keep going."

He said team work and respect were the two simple rules.

"Only now your team gets bigger. It is your school, your work, your community.

"And with respect, you have to show it to earn it. Enthusiasm and smiles are contagious. People will respond to how you manifest yourself."

He said the greatest enemy the students could face was the voice inside their head.

"If it is negative you have to squash it with positivity."

Churchouse said Cactus is not a fitness programme, it is about physical and mental training.

"Day by day we saw the students grow. We played mind games, giving them choices in which they could take the easy option or the hard one. They always chose the hard way."

Churchouse said the Longest Day challenge saw the students cover 25 kilometres, usually carry something heavy, such as 5.4-metre-long water-soaked logs or sand bags, or towing something.

"These students earned the right to graduate. But when you receive your Cactus badge remember if you don't continue the Cactus principles we have the right to take that badge back off you."

Students Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo, Cameron Walker, Connor Anderson, Jurny Vella and Ella Hogan spoke of their Cactus experience with a common theme of sadness, pride and happiness at having completed it.

Ngatai-Ruaporo said Churchouse's passion for the programme was extremely astonishing and was the reason they all got up each morning.

Walker said it was an unbelievable journey that they would never forget.

Anderson said he had never wanted to do the programme but Churchouse talked him into it, and he was glad he did.

Vella saw Cactus as the start of a bigger path for the students.

"Today was a big high for all of us, such a big high that I forgot to bring my shoes."

Hogan said the students were privileged to have been part of the programme and had benefited in so many ways.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis told the students their development and their success had been a privilege to watch.

"The skills you have learned are motivation, punctuality and working as a team, becoming physically fit and mentally disciplined. These are skills that will be sought after in the workplace.

"You have pushed yourselves further than you thought you could. My challenge to you is to keep it up."

Cactus committee member Moana Beveridge thanked the sponsors, in particular Trevor Beale, who organised the Herby 4x4 trek that raised $5000 for Cactus, and Dannevirke Red Cross, which donated $500.

"Cactus has been my happy place for many years. I am so honoured to be here. You students are all so special."

The graduating students were Brayden Foster, Jonathan Ryklief, Ella Hogan, Cameron Walker, Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo, Leon Finucane, Harry Bradley, Kyran Pinfold, Bradley Locke, Joshua Lane, Grace Reid, Teekay Jordan, Piri Henderson, Connor Anderson, Dreiz Huata, Matthew Ellis, Brett Eastwood, Lane Small, William Southgate, Nicolas McNaught, Rico Castles, Saxon Te Papa, Benji Alexander, Jurny Vella, Jeremiah Knightly, Ben Knightly, Roman Byford, Ite Rangi Whaitiri-Ponga, Oly Augustine, Casey Mitchell and Rady Pen.

Top Cactus student for 2021 Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo.

Special presentations: Top Cactus student Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo; Golden Cactus Award, peer nominated, Ella Hogan; most overall improved Grace Reid; consistent effort and determination William Southgate; fastest RFL (required fitness level) run time and best male overall RFL result Cameron Walker; best female overall RFL result Ella Hogan.