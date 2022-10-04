The five departing councillors (from left) Councillor Barber, Councillor Siers, Councillor Travers, Councillor O'Keefe and Councillor Oli.

Five departing Hastings councillors have been farewelled during an at-times emotional final council meeting ahead of the local body elections.

Five of the 14 current councillors sitting on Hastings District Council are not seeking re-election at the local body elections this month.

Councillors Geraldine Travers, Sophie Siers, Bayden Barber, Henare O'Keefe and Peleti Oli concluded their time on the council on Tuesday afternoon, during a final council meeting.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst fought back tears as she thanked them for their contribution and "your commitment to our people, your professionalism, your honesty, your respect and your trust".

"You have all contributed to making Hastings a great place, we will miss you all. You have contributed so much."

Cr Henare O'Keefe spoke at his final council meeting on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Their departures, combined with three new Māori ward councillors coming onto council, will mean plenty of new faces around the table when the incoming council takes charge.

Flaxmere councillor O'Keefe is the longest serving councillor of the departing group - retiring from the council after 15 years.

He was supported by his family as he fought back tears giving thanks to God for his time on council, before encouraging the remaining councillors to work together.

"Relationships are the real currency ... never take it for granted," he said.

"Have your differences, shoulder to shoulder and butt heads, but when you leave this chamber you embrace."

Barber, who is leaving the council as the newly elected Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman, said the introduction of Māori ward councillors was a great step for the council.

"From here on in we will have people sitting at the table, they will be there to talk for Māori."