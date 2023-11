Emergency services at the workplace in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services at the workplace in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident in Hastings after they were called out about 2.10pm on Wednesday to a commercial premises on King St.

Police confirmed it was in relation to a workplace incident and paramedics and fire services attended in addition to police.

A witness said police were carrying what looked like evidence bags into a building.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they were assisting ambulance staff at the scene.

More to come.