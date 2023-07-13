ACW's Acting CEO Joanne Morris thanked all the staff and volunteers of the Elske Centre for their efforts during the centre's 24 years of operation.

ACW's Acting CEO Joanne Morris thanked all the staff and volunteers of the Elske Centre for their efforts during the centre's 24 years of operation.

It was a day where mixed emotions reigned as the Elske Centre was bidden farewell at a final luncheon.

The luncheon was held at the Knox Church hall on behalf of Anglican Care Waiapu and all those who had been associated with the centre over its 24 years were present.

The mixed emotions were evident from Bishop Andrew down, the speakers on the one hand grateful for the many wonderful things that had happened in Elske but on the other hand sorrowful they had to end.

Bishop Andrew Hedge spoke of the difficult decision to close Elske.

Bishop Andrew Hedge gave credit to the powerful team of Reverends Adrienne and Arthur Bruce, who pioneered the development of social services across the diocese, including Elske.

Reverend Adrienne Bruce spoke about the origin of Elske.

Reverend Adrienne Bruce described the morphing of Anglican Care Waiapu into Elske, acknowledging the early work of Sue Langridge and Linda Barnett and the great team of staff and volunteers who followed.

She issued the challenge to continue to reach out to the elderly and support them, especially as the need was growing.

Full and happy former Elske clients after lunch.

ACW Tararua District community services manager Kelly Wylie said she accepted the challenge and while Elske had gone, she said services would continue in a different form and to “watch this space”.

Acting ACW CEO Joanne Morris said as a local girl she was especially keen to see the services continue, now being the time to reflect upon the past and to look forward to the future.

She wished everyone the best and hoped they would have fun and enjoy the new-look model of Anglican Care going forward.

Mayor Tracey Collis described Elske's huge support for the elderly of Dannevirke.

Mayor Tracey Collis said over the years on the council she had been one of Elske’s biggest fans.

She said she loved coming to visit and participating in events such as Pink Ribbon and Christmas gatherings.

She was “hugely grateful” for the many good things Elske had done for the community and in these challenging times that special spirit was needed to help people get through.

A table of Elske memories.

Margaret Brown helped serve the splendid High Tea-style lunch.

She invited Elske clients to take up her earlier offer to host them in her mayoral office.

“Everything that Elske offered is still needed in our community – to meet with others, to share, to connect. to eat together, to laugh, a place to make friends, to care and look out for one another.

“Closing Elske has been sad. Today is about gratitude for what we have enjoyed and moving forward as a community to ensure we provide those same experiences in a different way.

“I am up for that challenge and am committed to playing my part.”

After lunch the final feelings were positive, encapsulated by one former client Marcie Cresswell exclaiming - “We’re not down and out yet! I will be the first one to wear the mayor’s chain in her office!”



