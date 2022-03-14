Eleven staff test positive at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison but no prisoners

No prisoners at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison have Covid according to Corrections. Photo / Paul Taylor

No prisoners at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison have Covid despite the rapid spread of Omicron across the country, the Department of Corrections has reported.

However, 11 custodial staff who work at the prison near Hastings have tested positive and are currently isolating at home.

"Hawke's Bay Regional Prison has a current prison population of 468 - this fluctuates daily due to arrivals, releases and court decisions - and there are no cases of Covid-19 among the prisoners," Leigh Marsh, the Corrections deputy national commissioner, said.

It comes as a Covid outbreak has swept through Auckland's Mt Eden jail resulting in hundreds of inmates testing positive.

Corrections shares the number of active cases across all its prisons nationwide on its website.

There were 533 active cases as of Monday morning, including 204 at Mt Eden jail but none in Hawke's Bay.

Marsh said the protocol at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison to test prisoners for Covid included all new arrivals being tested with a rapid antigen test (RAT) then again on days five and 10.

Eleven staff have tested positive for Covid at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison. Photo / NZME

"If [an existing prisoner] had symptoms of Covid-19 a RAT would be made available," he said.

If a prisoner is not a new arrival and is not symptomatic, or has not been deemed a close contact or been exposed to someone who may have had Covid-19, then there is no need to do a test, he said.

He said a three-stage model to help protect against Covid was introduced across all prisons just before Christmas, and all prisons were currently at "stage three".

"Face-to-face visits are suspended for personal and legal visitors at stage two and three," he said.

"Staff need to use four-point PPE (gloves, mask, eye protection and gown) for higher risk areas and activities [at stage three].

"Masks are available to prisoners and are required when out of their cell at stage three.

"When prisoners need to be moved into quarantine units, we provide them with support and information so they fully understand the controls we are putting in place for their health and safety."

He did not say how long prisoners were being kept in their cells at stage three.

Marsh said people in prison were able to access a level of primary healthcare that was at least equivalent to what they could expect to receive in the community, which included access to a GP and other health services.