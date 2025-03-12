“Access to high-quality recording facilities can be a major hurdle for many emerging artists in our region,” Terry said.

“There are only a few studios available, and the high costs, especially factoring in travel outside Hawke’s Bay, make it a significant expense.

“Upstage is about supporting artists, helping them grow their careers without having to leave home. We’re thrilled to partner with local industry practitioners to bring this project to life.”

Through Upstage, artists not only gain industry-standard recordings but also valuable experience in a professional production environment.

EIT students and staff will have opportunities to work alongside experienced industry practitioners to film, record, and produce this work.

Kevin Murphy from Backline Charitable Trust says investing in the next generation of musicians is vital.

“Hawke’s Bay has incredible talent, and projects like Upstage give our artists the skills, resources, and confidence to take their music further,” he said.

“When we invest in them, we invest in the future of our creative community.”

The first artist to participate in Upstage, Nick Herbison, says the two songs professionally recorded and produced, with video have helped him find a new audience for his music.

“The artists were given a lot of support throughout the day which was appreciated,” he said.

Liberty records at Upstage at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The next Upstage release arrives on Thursday and features local musician Liberty.

To see the videos and learn more, visit the Upstage YouTube channel.



