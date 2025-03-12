Advertisement
Elevating Hawke’s Bay artists to the global stage

Hawke's Bay youth speak about Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre
  • A new pilot initiative, Upstage, aims to support emerging Hawke’s Bay musicians with professionally produced content.
  • The project offers high-quality video and audio recordings, helping artists to grow their careers.
  • EIT students gain experience working with industry professionals during the recordings, enhancing their skills.

A new pilot initiative is set to amplify the voices of emerging Hawke’s Bay musicians, providing them with professionally produced recordings and allowing them to share their original music with the world.

Upstage, a collaborative project between Backline Charitable Trust, Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre, and Ideaschool@EIT, with support from Creative New Zealand, is offering local artists high-quality video and audio productions of their work.

The recordings will be showcased on Upstage’s YouTube channel, with all content shared with the artists for their own streaming platforms and promotional use.

Sarah Terry, Toitoi’s community outreach producer says the goal is to build capacity, celebrate local stories, and foster pride in Hawke’s Bay’s creative talent on a global scale.

“Access to high-quality recording facilities can be a major hurdle for many emerging artists in our region,” Terry said.

“There are only a few studios available, and the high costs, especially factoring in travel outside Hawke’s Bay, make it a significant expense.

“Upstage is about supporting artists, helping them grow their careers without having to leave home. We’re thrilled to partner with local industry practitioners to bring this project to life.”

Through Upstage, artists not only gain industry-standard recordings but also valuable experience in a professional production environment.

EIT students and staff will have opportunities to work alongside experienced industry practitioners to film, record, and produce this work.

Kevin Murphy from Backline Charitable Trust says investing in the next generation of musicians is vital.

“Hawke’s Bay has incredible talent, and projects like Upstage give our artists the skills, resources, and confidence to take their music further,” he said.

“When we invest in them, we invest in the future of our creative community.”

The first artist to participate in Upstage, Nick Herbison, says the two songs professionally recorded and produced, with video have helped him find a new audience for his music.

“The artists were given a lot of support throughout the day which was appreciated,” he said.

Liberty records at Upstage at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.
The next Upstage release arrives on Thursday and features local musician Liberty.

To see the videos and learn more, visit the Upstage YouTube channel.


