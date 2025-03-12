- A new pilot initiative, Upstage, aims to support emerging Hawke’s Bay musicians with professionally produced content.
- The project offers high-quality video and audio recordings, helping artists to grow their careers.
- EIT students gain experience working with industry professionals during the recordings, enhancing their skills.
A new pilot initiative is set to amplify the voices of emerging Hawke’s Bay musicians, providing them with professionally produced recordings and allowing them to share their original music with the world.
Upstage, a collaborative project between Backline Charitable Trust, Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre, and Ideaschool@EIT, with support from Creative New Zealand, is offering local artists high-quality video and audio productions of their work.
The recordings will be showcased on Upstage’s YouTube channel, with all content shared with the artists for their own streaming platforms and promotional use.
Sarah Terry, Toitoi’s community outreach producer says the goal is to build capacity, celebrate local stories, and foster pride in Hawke’s Bay’s creative talent on a global scale.