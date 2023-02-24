Elective surgeries and outpatient clinics going ahead in Hawke’s Bay

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has confirmed on Friday that elective surgeries can go ahead again in Hastings, along with the reopening of outpatient clinics after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay’s Te Whatu Ora health services has confirmed elective surgeries and some endoscopy services were now going ahead in Hastings.

Some chemotherapy will also take place in Napier rather than Villa 6 in Hastings, along with the reopening of outpatient clinics, after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Te Whatu Ora said patients who may need their surgery delayed will be contacted directly.

Outpatient clinics in Hastings, Napier, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay were open, but some Napier residents will be seen in Napier.

Some chemotherapy will take place in Napier rather than Villa 6 in Hastings.

The update said Wairoa Hospital was operating as normal and Queen St Practice was operating free of charge.

“Telehealth appointments will be run from Hastings when appropriate,” the update said.

“Acute transfers to Hastings via air will continue.”

Te Whatu Ora had a special warning for the community to take precautions to protect against gastroenteritis, also known as ‘gastro’ or ‘tummy bug’.

“Symptoms of gastro include diarrhoea and vomiting and there is an increased risk of gastro after large flood events,” the update said.

“People should keep away from flood waters, as these are likely to be contaminated with sewage. If you have contact with flood water, flooded property or items contaminated with flood water you should wash your hands thoroughly.”

Te Whatu Ora said people get infected when harmful bacteria, viruses, toxins and parasites are swallowed or breathed in.

That can happen when people play or swim in flood water and puddles that could have been contaminated by sewage, farm run-off or other hazardous material, touch floodwater-contaminated surfaces or objects or consume floodwater-contaminated food or drinks.

Gastro is not usually serious and people can make a full recovery relatively quickly without seeing a doctor.

“If you feel unwell after coming into contact with floodwater, call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116,” Te Whatu Ora advised.

“You should drink plenty of water and other fluids if you are unwell.”

Urgent care clinics remain open at City Medical in Napier Health Centre and the urgent care clinic at Hastings Health Centre.

Most general practices are open, but some are operating at variable and constrained hours so Te Whatu Ora advises that people call ahead if they can.

Most pharmacies in Hawke’s Bay are open.



