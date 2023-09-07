What are the election issues in Tararua District?

The general election is not far away and there are a number of people not sure who to vote for.

We decided to go out on the streets of the Tararua District, focusing on the main townships and ask people what they thought were the election issues for the district (we weren’t able to get any contributions from Dannevirke).

Then we will take these to each party or candidate for their thoughts.

Ali Romanos

Ali Romanos, Pahīatua, business owner.

Financial incentives to attract more doctors and nurses to regional towns, and reward those already in the trenches.

There is angst from commercial building owners in main thoroughfares regarding earthquake-strengthening compliance under the Building (Earthquake-prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016.

Central government needs to give more incentives to promote regional investment.

Jane Goddard

Jane Goddard, Eketāhuna, pensioner.

“The rural health system is a major. We need to entice doctors to the rural areas. Waiting for four months to see a GP is ridiculous.”

Hanyoung Song

Hanyoung Song, Pahīatua, business owner.

Is keen to see visitors attracted to the area and wants the streets and empty shops to be maintained better so people will want to stop in the town.

Editor’s note: While this is a district council responsibility, encouraging visitors to our local towns could be seen to be a national issue.





Jim McKee

Jim McKee, Woodville, retired.

Politicians need to talk to the people in the community.

“They need to focus more on what people want, not what they think they want.”

Anne Liddington

Anne Liddington, Woodville.

The main issues are the cost of living, including the price of petrol.

Believes the mass medication via fluoridation is against the Bill of Rights.

Also believes that teaching sex education which involves more detail than a child can handle below the age of 10 shouldn’t be done.