Dannevirke National Party supporters awaited the arrival of the National Party bus yesterday. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The National Party bus stopped in Dannevirke this week on its pre-election tour.

On board were Christopher Luxon, Nicola Willis, Chris Bishop and Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick, along with the party entourage and a huge number of media.

The bus had left Wellington earlier in the day and had toured the Wairarapa electorate before heading to Napier.

First off the bus was National’s Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick. Photo / Dave Murdoch

It stopped in Dannevirke for 90 minutes during which time National leader Luxon shook hands and spoke with locals, many party supporters bearing banners and seeming very pleased to meet the man in person.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis and Wairarapa candidate Mike Butterick outside Shires.

Inside Shires, Christopher Luxon (centre) spoke to the media and locals, supported by Nicola Willis (from left), Mike Butterick and Chris Bishop. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Greeting Luxon was National Party branch secretary Tim Delaney and his champion dog Cruz, Delaney saying: “Cruz is a winner and he knows a winner when he sees one”. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The group assembled in Shires, where the media had set up for an interview. In a wide-ranging speech followed by a question and answer session Luxon began talking about recent figures showing 42,000 New Zealanders had left the country in the last year.

He repeated their campaign slogan, promising to “get New Zealand back on track” so New Zealanders would stop leaving the country and hopefully return by rebuilding the health and education sectors, upgrading roading infrastructure, increasing benefits in line with inflation, rather than wages, and to get things moving forward in what he said was an economy currently going backwards.

Luxon pledged to work hard to get a coalition of parties working together to form a stable government.

He said the population had three days to determine who governs the country for the next three years.