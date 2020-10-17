Election 2020: Labour ahead in Hawke's Bay's National strongholds early in vote count

Labour MP Stuart Nash arriving at his party HQ in Napier after about 25 per cent of the vote had been counted, giving him a 2245 lead over National's Katie Nimon. Photo / Ian Cooper

Labour is holding leads in four Hawke's Bay electorates, and is ahead in two traditionally strong National seats.

Napier

Early results at 7.45pm showed Labour MP Stuart Nash ahead of National's Katie Nimon with 8094 votes versus Nimon's 5838.

First time candidate Nimon was heartened by her performance.

"Its early days and National voters tend to vote early in the piece, so to be that close early on is great," she said.

And while Nimon acknowledged the party vote didn't look great for National at about 26% to Labour's 50%, she said she expected that to change for the same reason.

"National voters vote on the day, they're traditionalists, so you'll see a big boost, we just dont know by how much."

National candidate Katie Nimon with supporters at her party HQ in Napier - the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre.

Tukituki

The electorate billed as being the tightest race in Hawke's Bay has started with Labour candidate Anna Lorck taking an early lead at 8pm over incumbent MP Lawrence Yule with 7,466 votes versus Yule's 5780 after 30 per cent of the vote counted.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule pictured campaigning in the lead up to the election.

Tukituki Labour candidate Anna Lorck.

Ikaroa Rawhiti

In the huge Ikaroa Rawhiti electorate, incumbent MP Meka Whaitiri had 4,261 votes at 7.45pm, with Heather Te Au-Skipworth on 2136.

Labour Party MP Meka Whaitiri and Maori Party candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth.

Wairarapa

Previously a National stronghold, at 7.45pm new Nats candidate Mike Butterick (7489) was behind Labour list MP Kieran McAnulty with 11,595 votes.