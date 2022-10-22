Elderly person among those injured in crash near Bridge Pa

Three people have been injured in a serious crash on Maraekakaho Rd near Bridge Pa on Sunday morning, including one elderly person. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three people have been injured in a serious crash near Bridge Pa on Sunday morning, including one elderly person.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of an incident on Maraekakaho Rd, between Mangaroa Rd and Stock Rd and about 8.49am.

The police spokeswoman said one injured person was "elderly" and was taken to hospital to be checked.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle attended the scene and transported one person with serious injuries, one person with moderate injuries and one person with minor injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The police spokeswoman said one person was trapped for a short time but managed to get out of the vehicle.