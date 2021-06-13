Elderly man taken to hospital with serious injuries following assault in Hastings

Police thank members of the public who assisted with helping a man who was assaulted. Photo / NZME

An elderly man has been taken to the Hawke's Bay Hospital following a serious assault in central Hastings on Sunday morning.

Police received a notification of a man in his 70s being assaulted in the King Street Sth and Heretaunga Street West, around 11am.

A spokeswoman said members of the public called emergency services and assisted the victim, providing first aid until an ambulance arrived.

"The assault occurred at the roundabout area where those streets intersect.

"The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries," she said.

"Members of the public also followed the alleged offender and assisted Police in locating him nearby."

As a result a 27-year-old man was arrested. He will appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday facing three assault charges stemming from this incident.

The spokeswoman said police would like to thank those people who offered their assistance and enabled a swift resolution to this incident.

Police also asked anyone who witnessed the assault, and had not spoken to them, to get in touch.

You can call Police on 105 and quote event number P046841854.

