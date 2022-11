Riders Sasha Buchman, on Cassie, and Kylie Legg, on Sahara, in front of the memorial for the Eketāhuna Mounted Rifles.

The 10th Transport Company have a long relationship with Eketāhuna, having spent 30 years coming to the town supporting and helping in community activities. On Armistice Day they attended the service, then went to the Eketāhuna School’s “Wheel Day”, which the school students loved. They also cleaned up the RSA graves and helped at the Eketāhuna Club for the weekend’s plant sale.