Eketahuna Golf Club hosted a successful Eagles Halberg tournament last month.

More than $2600 was raised for the Halberg Disability Sports Foundation at a recent golf tournament held in Eketāhuna.

The Eketāhuna Golf Club welcomed 68 players to the annual Eagles Halberg Tournament last month.

There were 36 Eagles present for the tournament, on a day with perfect weather, organisers said.

A successful auction was held, with sponsorship from members and business people from the Tararua District and Wairarapa. Wellington member Graeme Howie excelled as auctioneer, with the bidding very competitive.

Organisers said the total raised through the auction and raffles would be a great boost to the Halberg Disability Sports Foundation which supported many disabled athletes in their chosen sport.

Local winners were:

Ladies: Olive Stephenson 41 pts.

Men: Regan Duffy 37pts

Both players will represent Eketāhuna at the Wellington regional final.

Results

Men: R. Duffy 37

J. Sutherland 35

N. Duffy 35

R. Braddick 35

M. Thomson 34

H. Delegat 34

C. Biddle 34

R. Elliott 34

K. Inder 34

Ladies:

O. Stevenson 41

S. Harriman 36

J. Duffy 34

F. Duffy 31

S. Armstrong 31

There were four twos for the day:

C. Biddle

K. MacKay

R. Duffy

R. Hodge.