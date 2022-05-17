Eketahuna water treatment plant.



Tararua District Council has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the Eketāhuna water supply.

Rain over the past weekend resulted in the Makakahi River having high turbidity levels, exceeding what the current water treatment plant can treat while meeting the NZ Drinking Water Standards.

Stored water in the treated water reservoir has been used during this time, however, with the stored water level reducing and further rain forecast, the water treatment plant to be turned back on shortly to supply more water to the reservoir and town.

Water supplied is treated, and this is a precautionary boil water notice due to the risk that the council cannot guarantee the elimination of contaminants because of the turbidity level and associated impacts on the UV disinfection process. No E.coli has been detected in Eketāhuna's water.

As required by the NZ Drinking Water Standards, the council must obtain three consecutive days of clear tests once the water is compliant with the NZ Drinking Water Standards before the notice can be lifted.

Staff are currently working to establish a temporary tank with clean water, for those who would like to utilise this rather than boiling their water. Further information will be posted on the council's Facebook page regarding this once it is set up for use.

The council is currently upgrading the water treatment plant which will reduce the risk of reoccurrence in the future. This project is planned to be completed by the end of June this year.

• Until notified, Eketāhuna residents are advised to boil water before using it for:

- drinking (including making of sachet juice/drinks);

- making ice;

- food preparation;

- brushing teeth

- preparing infant/toddler formula.

Electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full – allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off (do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time).

Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.

If you have other houses or tenants on your property, advise them of the contents of this notice.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Tararua District Council directly on: 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110.