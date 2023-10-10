Fire appliances from Eketāhuna, Pahīatua and Dannevirke attended the scene.

Fire appliances from Eketāhuna, Pahīatua and Dannevirke attended the scene.

A fire which destroyed a house early this morning is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the property on Hamua Rongomai Road, approximately 14 kilometres north of Eketāhuna, around 2am.

Appliances from Eketāhuna, Pahīatua and Dannevirke attended the incident and were there for about two hours.

The fire service could not confirm if there were any occupants at the property.

Police say they are working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to investigate the cause of the fire.