CCTV footage shows a person outside an Eketahuna cafe on the same night that two break-ins were reported in the area. Video / Supplied





Water testing tablets and paperwork were among items taken from Eketāhuna swimming pool over Wellington anniversary weekend.

A spokesman from Tararua District Council confirms the pool was broken into and damage reported included a cut chain, a break in the door, spray-painted security cameras and hard drives removed from the cameras.

Items taken in the burglary include water testing tablets, files and paperwork and first aid kits.

The spokesman said the Eketāhuna Pool Committee, which ran the pool on behalf of the council, had spent $600 fixing the door, lock and replacing the chain.

He said costs were expected to increase significantly as repairs progressed and stolen property was replaced.

“The pool is currently closed for repairs and hopefully the pool can be open ahead of Waitangi Day.”

Mayor Tracey Collis said vandalism and theft of public facilities such as the Eketāhuna swimming pool was beyond frustrating for local families, children and staff.

“Over the last weeks we have seen families enjoying the pool and we were expecting high visitor numbers with the upcoming hot weather.

“A lot of effort goes into maintaining our public facilities by council and volunteers, so it’s distressing and devastating to see this.”

Collis said staff and contractors took real pride in their work.

“So when they turn up and see the damage being done, it has a real impact on them.

“Council’s and ratepayers’ budgets are already under immense pressure and any costs to repair or replace facilities are adding further strain and diverting investment away from other important areas.”

Council chief executive Bryan Nicholson said the council was currently working with the police to identify those responsible and was appealing to the public for more information.

“We report all instances of theft and vandalism to the police.

“Our message to the community is to support us with that.

“If any members of the public see suspicious or criminal activity in or near any of our buildings or sites, we want them to contact police and the council.”

Police confirmed they were investigating two reports of burglaries in the Tararua District township which occurred overnight on Sunday.

One has been reported as the Stay Sharp Barbershop in Main Street.

It was reported that several items were taken from each property, and substantial damage was also caused during the break-ins.

A police spokesperson said a forensic examination had been completed at Church St and enquiries were ongoing.

A local cafe recorded video showing someone at the back of the cafe late that night and this has been passed on to police.
























