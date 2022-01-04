EIT tutor's incredible charity run smashes fundraising goal with seven days left

Andrew McCrory is running the country to help fund SDR (selective dorsal rhizotomy) surgery in the United States for children in New Zealand living with cerebral palsy. Photo / Supplied

Andrew McCrory is running the country to help fund SDR (selective dorsal rhizotomy) surgery in the United States for children in New Zealand living with cerebral palsy. Photo / Supplied

Running an average of 50km a day for 40 days is not exactly what most of us would call a holiday.

Starting in the North Island on December 5, EIT Services Pathway Tutor Andrew McCrory has run non-stop down the country, including on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, and the end is finally in sight.

McCrory put the Christmas celebrations on hold to raise money for Kiwi kids with cerebral palsy to undergo expensive selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery in the United States.

The run from Cape Reinga to Bluff aimed to raise over $20,000 for children with Cerebral Palsy.

On Wednesday, as he ran through Timaru, his Givealittle page hit $34,495 and climbing.

"I am totally overwhelmed by people's donations," McCrory said.

The 47-year-old said his phone was blowing up after getting some TV publicity on Tuesday night. However, where he was camping that night had little to no internet reception so he couldn't respond to everything.

The idea to fundraise for cerebral palsy stems from his own injury in early 2017 when he ruptured a disc in his back that required surgery and eventually a spinal fusion.

McCrory was at home waiting for his spinal surgery when he came across a family raising money for their daughter Liv to get surgery in America.

"I did not know her, but I just thought it was a good cause that I could get behind while I was stuck at home," McCrory said.

Getting together all the CrossFit gyms in Hawke's Bay, McCrory helped raised a heap of money for Liv's $150,000 surgery. She is now 15 and greatly improved.

Fundraising money for Liv kicked off a marathon of fundraising journeys for McCrory.

After undergoing his own surgery and recovery he has taken up running ultra-marathons with every cent going to Kiwi kids requiring SDR surgery.

His first long distance 115.5km run was the Blue Lake 24-hour challenge in Rotorua, with the suggestion coming from his son that he raise money for "kids like Liv".

Since then McCrory has run four ultra-marathons, the longest being 160km.

Running the length of Aotearoa is his biggest challenge yet, but he's got a self-contained campervan driven by his wife, Kathleen, for support.

Andrew McCrory and Ella Harkness after completing a 54km run from Seddon to Parikawa, as part of McCrory's country length run to raise money for Kiwi kids with cerebral palsy. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay local 21-year-old Ella Harkness joined McCrory to run the Seddon to Parikawa leg, along the Kaikoura coast.

Harkness said they ended up running 54km and the last four were the hardest.

"What McCrory is doing is absolutely awesome, I only did one day and I was hammered, he is doing 40 days," Harkness said.

The most surprising thing McCrory found along the way was the support from strangers and friends.

"I had friends I hadn't seen in 20 years come join me for a run, and I also had people I had never met see what I was doing online and asked to join me for a few kilometres."

He said people to run with really helped the time fly by on some of the straighter or flatter legs of his run.

While McCrory was running through Timaru on Wednesday, a man standing on the corner stopped him to give him some money for his cause.

To donate, go to: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/running-aotearoa-for-kids-with-cerbral-palsy