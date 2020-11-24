EIT to hold free indoor plant evening

Plant expert Gerard Henry will run the indoor plant information evening at EIT.

On Tuesday, December 1, 6pm-7.30 pm, EIT is hosting an Indoor Plant Evening at the greenhouse on the EIT campus.

The event is run by EIT tutor Gerard Henry, who is excited to share his expertise with plant newbies and people who may have specific questions.

Gerard will talk about the propagation of indoor plants such as monstera, begonias and mother-in-law's tongue, and how to keep them healthy.

Gerard grew up in a family of gardeners in the Wairarapa and knew at an early age that plants were his passion. Gerard worked for years as head propagator at Kew Gardens in London and as assistant propagator at Windsor Castle.

"Even after so many years in the industry, it's a mini-miracle and a simple thrill to sow a seed and see it germinate. It's reassuring and rewarding," he says.

"The evening will be a nice coming-together of people with the same interests and everyone will go home with some new hands-on skills."