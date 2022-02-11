EIT Hawke's Bay graduation ceremonies postponed

EIT Hawke's Bay graduation ceremonies scheduled for March 17 and 18 have been postponed to September 8 and 9 due to the red light setting. Photo / Supplied

EIT Hawke's Bay graduation ceremonies scheduled for March 17 and 18 have been postponed to September 8 and 9 due to the red light setting. Photo / Supplied

EIT's Hawke's Bay degree and diploma graduation ceremonies have been postponed due to the restrictions of the red light setting.

The ceremonies were originally scheduled for March 17 and 18 at the Napier Municipal Theatre, but will now take place on September 8 and 9 at the same venue, subject to the appropriate Covid-19 protection framework setting being in place at the time.

Eligible graduands and staff were advised last week about the postponement.

EIT chief executive Chris Collins said the decision to postpone the ceremonies had been difficult but was the right one to make.

"I am confident that postponing to September in Hawke's Bay will provide the best opportunity for us to appropriately recognise and celebrate the achievement of our graduates, with their whānau and the wider EIT community," he said.

He said that final details on EIT's Auckland and Tairāwhiti ceremonies were being worked on and would be advised in due course.

"The graduation team and the Executive have considered multiple options to deliver graduation ceremonies in the current Covid environment."

Further information is also available on the EIT website.