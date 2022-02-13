EIT confirms Covid case was on Hawke's Bay campus last week

EIT has confirmed that a case of COVID-19 was on the Hawke's Bay campus on February 8 and 9. Photo / Warren Buckland

EIT has confirmed that a case of COVID-19 was on the Hawke's Bay campus on February 8 and 9.

A statement released on the EIT website Saturday afternoon said all contact tracing has been completed and close and casual contacts have been informed.

"EIT's Contact Tracing team has been initiated and working closely with Public Health and TEC," the statement reads.

The Hawke's Bay campus and all classes will remain open and operating as normal this week.

"Public health measures and cleaning including high touch points are in place."

EIT said they were notified of the case on Saturday, February 12.

They were able to confirm that the Tairāwhiti and Auckland campuses and Regional Learning Centres have not been affected at all.