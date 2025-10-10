Eighty-year old biking legend brings luxury cycling holidays to Hawke’s Bay

Cara Cropper (left), Pen Cropper and Barb Grieve keep cycling in the family.

Being fluent in French and knowing the regions well, her tours have been well supported over the years.

She handed her French cycle tours to another daughter Kath, and now, with Pen by her side, she’s bringing that same warmth, experience, and intergenerational spark to the local landscape.

For Pen, the inspiration for these new tours is deeply personal. She grew up watching her mother guide hundreds of Kiwis on cycling tours in France, always with laughter, tasty food, and great company.

Now, based in Hawke’s Bay, she is excited to carry on the tradition, with Barb right beside her.

“Mum has always said the best way to see a place is on two wheels,” says Pen.

What’s unique about Lawn Road Retreat’s Luxury Cycling Holidays is that each four-night, three-day experience combines activity and indulgence, with guided daily cycling, world-class wine and food, and the comfort of returning each night to the retreat.

Guests can book as individuals, couples, or groups, with all bikes provided (including electric options). Or you can bring your own familiar bike if you prefer.

Picture yourself being guided daily, cycling through vineyards, valleys, and coastline, tasting locally produced wines at Craggy Range Winery, Clearview Estate Winery & Crab Farm Vineyard.

Take a coastal ride to Cape Kidnappers and enjoy a guided gannet colony visit and experience outstanding gourmet platters and lunches at local eateries.

Take a scenic ride along Napier’s waterfront, stopping off and learning about a piece of local history, the 1931 earthquake.

After a day on the bike, indulge yourself in a chef-prepared dinner each night with local fresh produce, then take a soak in a hot tub while looking out to beautiful, landscaped gardens.

Spacious living areas have been designed for connection, relaxation, and indulgence, with options to play tennis, pétanque, or volleyball after a day’s cycling.

With eight ensuite bedrooms available, you can enjoy this experience with family and friends in one place.

“There’s nothing else like this in Hawke’s Bay,” says Pen. “Whether you come as a pair, a family, or a group of friends, the tours are designed to bring people together. It’s as much about hospitality and shared experiences as it is about the cycling.”

Lawn Road Retreat

Lawn Road Retreat began as a family project to transform a modest building in the heart of Hawke’s Bay into a warm and welcoming retreat.

Today, it is a private sanctuary for groups of all kinds, offering space to relax, reconnect and celebrate.

With its expansive gardens, ensuite accommodation and warm, welcoming atmosphere, the retreat has become a sought-after base for milestone birthdays, family gatherings, weddings, and corporate escapes.

Bookings Open

Tours run Monday through to Friday.

Website: www.lawnroadretreat.co.nz/cycling-holidays

Social media: @lawnroadretreat info@lawnroadretreat.co.nz | +64 21 898 973