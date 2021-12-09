Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Editorial: Stop pulling the sunscreen over our eyes

3 minutes to read
Kiwis love the beach and should be able to trust the sunscreen labels' claims. Photo / File

Kiwis love the beach and should be able to trust the sunscreen labels' claims. Photo / File

Linda Hall
By , Linda Hall

It's hot. So hot that people with fair skin can get sunburned in a matter of minutes.

Kiwis love the outdoors and in summer, when the temperatures start rising, we flock to the beach,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.