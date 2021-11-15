Editorial: Smile and keep on shopping

Remeber when you head out the door to take wallet, phone and mask. Photo / NZME

Congratulations Brands.co.nz, the winner of the 2021 Pan Pac Hawke's Bay Business Awards.

In fact, congratulations to all businesses in Hawke's Bay that have just kept on going during these uncertain times.

It's been a tough couple of years for everyone, business owners, staff and shoppers.

The uncertainty of not knowing if you will be opening your doors from one day to the next is stressful enough without the worry of a visit from Covid.

While the Government has paid out money to help, I'm certain it wouldn't make up for the days when there has been zero money coming in the door.

So to celebrate the success of some of our local businesses last week was something to cheer for.

One of the things that makes me proud to be a part of the Hawke's Bay community is the caring and kindness that greets me when I go shopping.

The past two years have taken a toll on us all but when you walk into a business and are greeted with a cheery hello, you actually don't need to see the smile behind the mask because you can hear it in the voice and see it in the eyes.

Recently I was shopping for a dress to wear to a wedding. I went into a shop in Napier, asked what they had that they thought would be suitable.

I was given just one dress to try.

When I came out with it on she instantly said "no, you can do better than that." I was so impressed. No hard sell, just an honest opinion even if it meant I walked out the door with my money still in my pocket.

She was right, I did find something better, but what she didn't know was that I had left my shopping so late that she could have talked me into that dress.

It's experiences such as this that really show us what wonderful people live in our region.

So shop local this Christmas.

None of us likes wearing a mask when we go shopping. I miss smiles on the street but we really need to just suck it up and acknowledge they are going to be a part of our daily routine for a while to come.

Grab a wallet, phone and mask every time you leave the house.

And remember just because you have a mask on doesn't mean you can't smile at people.

Smiling makes you stay positive and relieves stress and according to www.verywellmind.com smiling helps you live longer.