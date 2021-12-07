Edible Fashion Awards leave Hastings audience wanting seconds

Eskdale School student Ruby Kaye in the centre said she didn't expect to win her category this year with her solo-designed outfit 'Plated Perfection'. Photo / Warren Buckland

Audiences at Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre have been served a treat at the 2021 Edible Fashion Awards.

The 2021 Edible Fashion Awards finally went ahead as a one-day event on Tuesday.

Eskdale School student Ruby Kaye designed an outfit that won this year's Indelible Creative Studio Intermediate Design category, 'Plated Perfection', with a birthday's worth of plastic plates making up her white dress.

"We had all these leftover plates at my grandfather's 80th going in the rubbish, so I thought I could try and use them to make the outfit," Ruby said.

Year 4 Azarea Hale designed and made her own outfit for the awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

Her design was a solo effort, with some help from mum.

This is not her first time taking out a category at the awards, winning with a chicken-inspired design she collaborated on with her friend Georgie Hargrave at the 2020 event.

Year Four student Isabelle Nelson has a rags to riches theme for her internet inspired outfit made from walnuts, dehydrated orange, paper cups and more. Photo / Warren Buckland

Junior design category entrant Isabelle Nelson had a rags-to-riches theme.

She said she saw a design on the internet made from tin cans and was wondering how to replicate it when she found paper cups in her house.

"It's quite hard to walk with it, because you have to kind of fall back," she said.

Year Six students Lily Singer on the left and Rupi Vesty in the centre, along with Judge Kate MacKenzie. They said they had 500 bottles to work with when making their dress. Photo / Warren Buckland

Rupi Vesty, another contestant in the junior design category and another one of last year's winners, said she was relieved to finally wear her design on stage because she thought the process to make it had stressed out her teacher.

"It wasn't even us who were stressed, it was her. We missed so many maths times, our morning tea time play, our lunchtime play. It was pretty hectic but we got it finished. I think that's just the thing we're happy about."

Her co-designer Lily Singer said missing maths was good but they didn't want to see their teacher stressed.

"Yesterday Mrs McRae was quite stressed, so I went to the staff room and made her a coffee."

The event included judging and showcases for youth categories. The adult designer category is postponed until next year.