Eco tour teaching Napier tips and tricks for sustainable living

Eco lifestyle blogger and educator Kate Hall offers tips for sustainable living practices. Photo / Supplied

Eco lifestyle blogger and educator Kate Hall is taking her work "offline" as part of a national tour focused on sustainable living.

Her next stop is Napier on Sunday afternoon where she will host a two-hour workshop about living with less waste and making ethical purchases.

"Being in person is ultimately what I want to do and what I think has a lot of impact," she explained.

"When you're in person and reach a small amount of people that has ripple effects throughout the community."

The workshop caters to people already making the effort as well as those new to the concept and is an opportunity to get ideas and inspiration from other people.

"It's really hard in today's society with recycling issues, the convenience of things and society not being set up to do the right thing sometimes."

She said emphasising to people that it was about doing what they had capacity for helped people feel inspired rather than bogged down by "guilt or shame" about not doing more.

It was about leading by example, rather than trying to convince people to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Kate Hall said it was about making what changes were possible and making them habitual. Photo / Supplied

She said it was also important to try to change only one habit at once.

"Do that until it's habitual.nRecycling properly and understanding your waste by doing a rubbish audit can be a good way to start. It's different for each region."

The tour coincides with local councils making changes to their recycling disposal schemes.

From November 1, the Napier City Council, like the Hastings District Council, will only be accepting plastics 1 and 2 for recycling with plastics 3 to 7 being disposed of with general rubbish.

The Central Hawke's Bay District Council will only accept plastics numbered 1, 2 and 5 as part of its kerbside recycling service, also from November 1.

The changes stem from moves in the international market for recycled plastics which has changed rapidly, with China and Malaysia deciding not to take any from New Zealand.

Napier City Council director of infrastructure services Jon Kingsford said this would unfortunately increase the volume of waste going to the Omarunui landfill.

"We hope a nationwide solution will be found soon, but, in the meantime, we can only collect what can be recycled."

All other clean recycling – paper, cardboard, tin and aluminium cans, glass bottles and jars – will be collected as usual.

Hall said it was important to recycle responsibly, but best to try to avoid it in the first place.

"Sustainable living helps you live a more joyful life. It's better for people, the planet and yourself."

Tickets are still available for the workshop which will be held at Hapī Clean Kai Co-op, 45 Hastings St, from 2pm until 4pm.

More information, including tips about plastic-free and sustainable living, can be found online at https://www.ethicallykate.com/home