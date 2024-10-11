Advertisement
Echunga sinks - Kiwis’ 1800s visual memory shaped by paintings: Toni MacKinnon

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Wreck of the 'Echunga' by Robert Park. Photo / Hawke's Bay Museums Trust.

Toni MacKinnon is MTG’s art curator.

OPINION

When HMNZS Manawanui hit a reef off the south coast of Samoa and sank last weekend, so did our hearts.

Relieved the crew had made it safely ashore, reports soon surfaced of the high probability of an oil spill and its potential impact

Save

