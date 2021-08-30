Eat up, Hawke's Bay: F.A.W.C! line-up revealed as food festival celebrates 10 years

The 10th iteration of Hawke's Bay's Food and Wine Classic, known as F.A.W.C!, will see the introduction of the new Grand Long Lunch, to be held at a secret location. Photo / Supplied

Here's something to look forward to once lockdown life has ended - the line-up for this year's Food and Wine Classic, known as F.A.W.C!, has been announced.

The popular festival celebrates its 10th birthday this year and the chief executive of Hawke's Bay Tourism, Hamish Saxton, confirmed plans were still underway for the summer series, set to take place over 10 days between November 4 and 14.

"While we are all staying home right now, baking lockdown loaf and banana bread, I, for one, am looking forward to the amazing experiences and meals – especially cooked by someone else – that come after lockdown."

This year's F.A.W.C! festival will take place over 10 days in November, with more than 50 events across Hawke's Bay to choose from. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

He was especially looking forward to this year's programme, which showcases the best of the region's food and wine country.

With more than 50 events for diners and drinkers to choose from, he said the "programme was filled to the brim".

"From Hawke's Bay's own immensely talented chefs, winemakers, craft brewers and foodies, to our incredible venues, money-can't-buy events and some of New Zealand's most in-demand chefs, we aim for this year's festival to be a special one."

The festival will also take stock of the previous decade and honour those personalities who have made F.A.W.C! and Food and Wine Country what it is today, Saxton said.

A notable addition is the new showcase luncheon that will act as a cornerstone of the Summer Series for years to come, he said.

The F.A.W.C! Grand Long Lunch, to be held at a secret location, will include five courses, each matched to a local wine, designed by five of Hawke's Bay and New Zealand's leading chefs.

Tickets for the popular Hawke's Bay's Food and Wine Classic, known as F.A.W.C!, go on sale on September 15. Photo / Supplied

Local chefs Casey McDonald, of Craggy Range, and Regnar Christensen, of Black Barn Bistro, will be joined by Wellington's Hayden McMillan, co-owner and head chef at Floridita's, Leslie Hottiaux, co-owner and head chef at Apéro on Auckland's Karangahape Rd, and Glen File, head chef at Josh Emett's feature establishment Onslow.

Pacifica Restaurant has also teamed up with Fleur Sullivan for a seafood special, while Nici Wickes will lead a tour along the Te Awanga coast by bicycle.

Central Fire Station is turning up the heat at Millar Road and Black Barn will welcome Cuisine's 2018 Chef of the Year, Giulio Sturla, for an intimate afternoon at the River Room.

There are also events in Mahia and Central Hawke's Bay for those looking to make the most of the region's food and wine scene.

Tickets go on sale on September 15, with pre-sale tickets released the day before. A full F.A.W.C! Summer Series programme can be found online at fawc.co.nz