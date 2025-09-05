Advertisement
Earth and Fire - Hawke’s Bay’s community of clay: Phil Lascelles

Hawkes Bay Today
Doreen Blumhardt (right) during a demonstration to the Hawke’s Bay Art Gallery Pottery Group in Napier. Photo / Daily Telegraph, June 29, 1970.

Phil Lascelles is collection assistant copyright at MTG

The story of studio pottery in Te Matau-a-Māui is one of community, collaboration and persistence.

Our upcoming exhibition Earth and Fire: conversations in clay takes its name from the Earth and Fire newsletter of the Hawke’s Bay Art Gallery Pottery Group

