E-bike rider critically injured after ‘scary’ Napier crash

The site of the crash on a hill near the Botanical Gardens. It is understood the crash happened at the bottom of the side road (to the right). Photo / NZME

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after coming off her e-bike in Napier.

The crash happened on Hospital Hill about 8.30pm on Wednesday near the intersection of Simla Terrace and Spencer Rd, close to the Botanical Gardens.

A woman was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash.

A resident near the scene, who did not want to be named, said he heard the crash and went down to see what had happened.

He said a woman wearing a helmet and gloves appeared to have come off her e-bike and was bleeding and lying motionless.

A man was with her and had rung an ambulance who were on the scene within about five minutes.

“It was not a nice sight. It is scary ... to see someone in such bad shape out of a bike crash.”

He said it did not appear a car was involved.

Quite a few residents came outside to see if they could help but most returned inside to give the paramedics space and show respect, he said.

Police also attended the crash and confirmed one person had come off an e-bike in the incident.