Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Duncan Creek’s Woodville win compensates for narrow defeats

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read
Duncan Creek (centre) responds to a vigorous ride from jockey Joe Doyle to get his head in front of Candle (left) and Gee String (right) to win a rating 75 race over 1200m at Woodville on Thursday last week.

Duncan Creek (centre) responds to a vigorous ride from jockey Joe Doyle to get his head in front of Candle (left) and Gee String (right) to win a rating 75 race over 1200m at Woodville on Thursday last week.

Hastings trainer Patrick Campbell thinks talented galloper Duncan Creek has finally come of age after the 4-year-old showed real tenacity to score a last-stride victory in an $18,500 rating 75 race at Woodville on Thursday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today