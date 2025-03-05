“Saturday was a powerful example of how this can become a reality.”

The event saw a strong turnout and positive feedback from athletes, whānau, and sports providers.

“It was inspiring to see the enthusiasm and generosity of the sports codes who made this possible.

“We’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible for disabled athletes in Hawke’s Bay,” Boyd said.

A collaboration made the day possible, with sessions delivered by Athletics Hawke’s Bay Gisborne and NZ, Adaptive Whakauru Tahi, Badminton Hawke’s Bay, Central Football, Clive Junior Rugby and Sports, Hockey Hawke’s Bay, Hawke’s Bay Netball, Sense Rugby, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, Clive Swimming, Clive Tennis Club, and Volleyball Hawke’s Bay.

Sport Hawke’s Bay and Rapid Relief Team provided kai.

Disability Sport and Recreation Multi Sport day.

Hosting the event at Farndon Park was an honour for junior sports co-ordinator at Clive Rugby and Sports Anthony Taueki.

“Sport isn’t about limitations, but about possibilities. A big mihi to the Farndon Park Domain Board for helping make this happen,” Taueki said.

Adaptive Whakauru Tahi Charitable Trust founder Leana Becker said the event was about more than just sport.

“The highlight of the day for me was seeing the community come together and new connections form. Parents and whānau members meeting and supporting one another was wonderful to see.”

DSRHB member Brett Malone said the day was a standout.

“I loved every moment of it. The lunch was fantastic, and I enjoyed learning new skills, spending time with friends — and even making new ones.”

Sport Hawke’s Bay disability adviser Blanche Paewai-Ashcroft said the event was a response to what the community had been asking for.

“It was fantastic to see new people getting involved and regular athletes leading the way. DSRHB is doing an amazing job connecting with providers and creating opportunities.”

DSRHB was founded in 2022 by a group of parents who met at the Halberg Games and saw the need for regular, inclusive sporting opportunities in the region.





Corban Boyd is a student journalist.