Disability Sport and Recreation Multi Sport day. Photo / Supplied
A sports day for disabled people held in Hawke’s Bay at the weekend has been hailed as a “powerful example” of how sport can be inclusive.
The Disability Sport and Recreation Hawke’s Bay (DSRHB) Multi Sports Day, held on Saturday brought together disabled people from across the region, highlighting the power of sport to break down barriers, build confidence, and foster friendships, the organisation said.
Participants had the opportunity to try a variety of sports in a supportive environment, reinforcing the message sport is for everyone.
DSRHB launched the multi-sports day to connect the community, raise awareness, and showcase the many sporting opportunities available for disabled people in Hawke’s Bay.
“At DSRHB, our vision is for all disabled people in Hawke’s Bay to thrive through inclusive participation in sport and recreation,” DSRHB team lead Kath Boyd said.
“We’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible for disabled athletes in Hawke’s Bay,” Boyd said.
A collaboration made the day possible, with sessions delivered by Athletics Hawke’s Bay Gisborne and NZ, Adaptive Whakauru Tahi, Badminton Hawke’s Bay, Central Football, Clive Junior Rugby and Sports, Hockey Hawke’s Bay, Hawke’s Bay Netball, Sense Rugby, Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union, Clive Swimming, Clive Tennis Club, and Volleyball Hawke’s Bay.
Sport Hawke’s Bay and Rapid Relief Team provided kai.
Hosting the event at Farndon Park was an honour for junior sports co-ordinator at Clive Rugby and Sports Anthony Taueki.
“Sport isn’t about limitations, but about possibilities. A big mihi to the Farndon Park Domain Board for helping make this happen,” Taueki said.
Adaptive Whakauru Tahi Charitable Trust founder Leana Becker said the event was about more than just sport.
“The highlight of the day for me was seeing the community come together and new connections form. Parents and whānau members meeting and supporting one another was wonderful to see.”
DSRHB member Brett Malone said the day was a standout.
“I loved every moment of it. The lunch was fantastic, and I enjoyed learning new skills, spending time with friends — and even making new ones.”
Sport Hawke’s Bay disability adviser Blanche Paewai-Ashcroft said the event was a response to what the community had been asking for.