Salmonella Dub in the backyard of Andrew Penman's Whakatu studio in October - they finally launch their album tour in Havelock North on Saturday. Photo / Supplied.

After several Covid-related false starts Salmonella Dub finally launch their 'Return to our Kowhai' national tour in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

The tour has been delayed four times dues to Covid, and the opening two dates - in Coroglen and Whakatane - of the latest version of the tour were also postponed.

All of which means Salmonella Dub's 'Return to our Kowhai' national album tour now launches at Black Barn in Havelock North on Saturday.



The live version of the band will feature Tiki Taane, Laughton Kora and Whirimako Black.

The album is released in May, preceded by an EP Rua released on Friday.

Salmonella Dub is also scheduled to play in Marahau on May 7 and Christchurch on May 21.

The band have been in rehearsal for several months, and are rearing to go, given the delays.



"The mighty Salmonella Dub whanau have kept themselves on their toes and are ready to go, deftly navigating the shifting sands that temporarily derailed their spring and summer touring plans by taking all the delays and resulting challenges firmly in their stride,'' a press release says.

The band have also impressed fans with their policy of refunding ticket prices, with their website promising refunds for ''anyone unable to make a show due to lockdowns, and issues with the "thing".''

