Paul Scherrer from Upper Hutt with his home-built plane modelled on a Kenbrook Three (green) and Andrew Carter from Galatea (BOP) and his Dominator (rear) were in early. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Despite some inclement weather in the North Island a dozen members of the NZ Autogyro Association paid a visit to Dannevirke Aerodrome for their Annual General Meeting.

The NZ Autogyro Association has been coming to Dannevirke for their AGM for 26 years every Auckland Anniversary Weekend. Flyers also get the opportunity to renew their licences with flying instructor Elton Haakma who came down from Tauranga by car.

Neil Hintz who has built nearly 25 Dominator gyrocopters for Auto Flight in Hamilton. It was his gyrocopter they used. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The visits started when a member of the association Garry Belton met local man Donald Franklin, who persuaded him that Dannevirke Aerodrome was the perfect venue for members to visit. All around New Zealand, as cities expand into surrounding airfields originally built out in the country, the autogyro members encounter opposition from locals because of the noise they create.

Not so Dannevirke. When asked, Tararua District Council as owner was only too pleased to have the airfield used and the Dannevirke Flying Club was delighted to share its facilities.

At last month’s meeting, Donald Franklin was on hand to welcome the members who mostly came by road, towing their gyrocopters on trailers as the weather, like last year, was too unsettled to make flying safe. Several came in early on Thursday when the weather was more settled and thoroughly enjoyed a perfect Friday to fly about. Saturday prevented most flying because of the wind on the airstrip.

A Dominator flown by Michael Norton, renewing his licence, takes off with assessor Elton Haakma. Photo / Dave Murdoch

High in the sky with a background of cloud approaching. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Safely on the ground – mission accomplished. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Local flyer Bryce McGee – fire chief at Ākitio – came in by car because although he was fuelled up and ready to take off on Sunday morning he decided the wind had increased too much to risk it.

After a barbecue on Saturday evening put on by the Dannevirke Flying Club, about 20 members filled the evening catching up on club news before mostly retiring to local motels.

The latest thing out of Germany, a Gyrate Calidus with all the comforts of home. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Sunday morning was fine and calm about the airfield and most gyrocopters were up by 8am taking care not to disturb sleeping locals in town nor risking going too close to a cloud bank on the Ruahines.

One flyer, Michael Norton took the opportunity to renew his licence with top assessor Elton Haakma.

After their meeting they flew again catching up with the tradition of visiting Athol Sowry for morning tea on his airstrip near Woodville. Some took a look at the Woodville Motocross Grand Prix from the air before the rain arrived.

