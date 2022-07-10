Dropout site to be assessed before repair decisions made

The dropout site and the start of the traffic management, as seen by motorists heading towards Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

State highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says it's too early to speculate how long it will take to get State Highway 5 traffic back to normal at the site of a drop-out threatening the road between Tarawera and Te Haroto.

Contractors moved in on Friday to install traffic lights and cut the sector down to a single lane, just as school holidays were starting.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Martin Colditz said the complexity of the region's geology, challenging terrain and the frequency of severe weather events means that many parts of the state highway network are susceptible to the risk of slips, rockfalls and other damage.

"While Waka Kotahi has a significant programme of work to maintain SH5, these factors mean the risk of closures or temporary speed restrictions as a result of slips cannot be eliminated," he said.

Waka Kotahi staff, contractors and geotechnical engineers will be assessing the site and developing the detailed design for works needed to repair the road and restore two lane access as soon as possible.

"Until that work is complete it's premature to speculate on how long the lane closure will remain in place," he said.

"We understand the impact of the travel delays on the region, but the safety of all road users is our top priority."

NZTA had been aware of the dropout alongside the southbound lane for some time and had been monitoring it since further damage was caused in rain events in late March and early April.

It has crept to within a metre of the edge of the lane.