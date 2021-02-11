Driving offences land two in court in Dannevirke

Driving offences land two people in Dannevirke District Court.

Being caught drink-driving twice in the same day had its sequel in court for a Dannevirke woman.

Kristina Ora Sonja Renata was charged twice for driving with a breath-alcohol level of 798 on December 19 at Dannevirke.

However, fining her on the two charges was not doing her any favours, Judge Bruce Northwood said in Dannevirke District Court.

Counsel Darren Foster told the court at the time of the offending Renata had family issues and she had made a stupid mistake.

He said she was in a position to pay a fine and suggested counselling and that she undertake driving programmes.

Judge Northwood said committing two offences at the same time would mean a large fine would have to be imposed.

"Based on the calculations the fine would be enormous."

Renata then told the court she had been driving her son who had been beaten up.

Judge Northwood noted Renata was not a habitual drink driver and had no previous convictions.

"I also know you are not a person who is regularly in trouble with the law. You haven't been seen in court for 30 years and no doubt you are disappointed to be here and even more disappointed to have two drink-driving charges against you."

Judge Northwood said the penalty needed to reflect the seriousness of the offending.

He sentenced Renata to 150 hours' community work, nine months' supervision and disqualified her from driving for eight months.

Renata also faced a charge of careless driving and was convicted and discharged.

Also appearing in court was Creedence Abraham Bristow, 19, who was charged with driving while disqualified.

Counsel Alan Cressey said this was Bristow's first offence of this type.

He was disqualified from driving in September on a drink-driving charge.

Judge Northwood said Bristow had made a bad call in deciding to drive.

"The sad thing about this is you were so close to your disqualification ending. I would like to think this would be the last time you come to court."

Bristow was fined $300, $130 court costs and was disqualified from driving for a further six months.