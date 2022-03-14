Driving Miss Daisy: Havelock North company caring for elderly, disabled wins big

Driving Miss Daisy founders Melanie and Jack Harper are rapt with the top award. Photo / Supplied

Sometimes the best ideas are sitting right in front of you.

Or beside you, in the passenger seat.

Driving Miss Daisy has grown from humble beginnings in Havelock North in 2008 to become a huge and well-respected business - with more than 250 vehicles and 82 franchises operating across New Zealand.

It has even spread to Australia and the UK.

The business was started by couple Melanie and Jack Harper and offers friendly driving services largely aimed toward the elderly and disabled.

It all started when Melanie was driving her injured aunt around, to help her while she couldn't drive herself, before growing into an official service.

Driving Miss Daisy's headquarters are still based in Havelock North and it was last week recognised with a top national award at the Westpac NZ Franchise Awards.

The service has helped thousands of people, including with specialist vehicles, and prides itself on caring drivers who get to know their clients.

"The clients can be taken to normal everyday appointments but then maybe taken shopping afterwards, or to a cafe to meet with friends, or simply taken to the beach to see the sea and have an icecream," co-founder Melanie said.

"Their drivers typically become very like a surrogate son or daughter and with regular weekly appointments they build a strong relationship with their companion driver which provides wonderful independence and choice for the clients."

A Driving Miss Daisy service in 2018. Photo / NZME

Soaring petrol prices have caused some headaches for the company, in recent weeks, and co-founder Jack said they may have to adjust pricing to cope.

"Like all small business owners, petrol prices impact running costs and may require pricing adjustments as needed."

He said the idea to start the business came from seeing a clear need.

"[The idea came from] identifying and recognising the huge need to better service the growing demographic of elderly and disabled people who often suffer from loneliness and isolation, but who have a strong desire to maintain their independence and get out and about wherever possible."

He said that could be simply getting out to enjoy their communities, get to appointments, run daily errands or attend programmes.

Driving Miss Daisy won the Home and Lifestyle Franchise System of the Year Award at the nationwide Westpac NZ Franchise Awards.

Cleaning company Clean Planet Hawke's Bay also scooped two awards at the event.