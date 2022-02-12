'Driving may be hazardous': High wind warning for Hawke's Bay

High winds are expected on Sunday afternoon. Generic picture of Ahuriri. Photo / NZME

High winds are expected on Sunday afternoon. Generic picture of Ahuriri. Photo / NZME

A high wind warning has been issued for coastal areas of Hawke's Bay with people advised to take extra caution on the roads.

Metservice is forecasting wind gusts up to 120km/h on Sunday afternoon in "exposed" areas.

The wind warning has been issued from 1pm to 7pm for coastal Hawke's Bay including Mahia Peninsula.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," the Metservice warning read.

"Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Other parts of the country were also experiencing high winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday.