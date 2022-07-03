The driver involved in a Central Hawke's Bay hit and run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured on Saturday has come forward. Photo / NZME

The driver involved in a Central Hawke's Bay hit and run incident has come forward to police.

A pedestrian taken to Hawke's Bay hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Jellicoe St in Waipukurau, about 10pm Saturday night.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed the pedestrian was a male in their thirties who was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said the driver of the vehicle has now come forward spoken with local police.

The spokeswoman said police enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.