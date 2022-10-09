Entrants get ready to put their best foot forward in the annual Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis event.

Orange will definitely be the new black when participants take to the streets in this year's 10th annual Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) event in a fortnight.

"Orange is the colour symbol of multiple sclerosis and dressing up makes it all that more fun," says MS office manager Jackie Harper.

Registrations are open for this year's event, which includes a 5km fun walk/run along the Rotary pathway, a 5km fun walk/run on Mataruahou (Bluff Hill) including stairs, plus the 10km Gut Buster challenge across the hill. Jackie says there is also a shorter 2.5k event for those who can't quite manage anything more.

"It's as competitive as you want it to be. The Gut Buster has the extra element of competitiveness between teams from gyms/clubs/businesses and also schools. As well as first male and first female."

Jackie emphasises this is a fun event for all ages and traffic rules apply.

"People must remember to give way to all traffic — traffic will not give way to you. It's about having the best time with all things considered."

She says there is something for everyone in this year's event.

"We want to entice those who like to challenge themselves but to remember, apart from the Gut Buster, this is a fun run/walk. You can compete against yourself for a PB."

Four trophies are up for grabs this year - first female, first male, first gym or club and first school (first three from their affiliated gym/club and school over the finish line).

CrossFit Napier adopted the event as its No.1 in-house focus when it opened at its original location in Dunlop Rd 10 years ago.

"The MS team was just around the corner and we learnt lots about each other that very first year. I think the members from our gym made up the lion's share of competitors that first year and rejoiced in the spot prizes," says CrossFit Napier owner Les Holland.

Ahuriri Sunrise Rotary Club marshals for the event and provides a sausage sizzle at the end.

Jackie says the event is primarily to raise funds to support the MS whānau.

"It's a great event, come and get amongst it. And remember to wear something orange," Jackie says.



The Details:

What: Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis Pre-Summer Workout and Fundraiser

When: Wednesday, October 26, check in at Napier Soundshell from 5pm, start at 5.45pm

Info: Entry fee $30 pp ($25 pp before October 24), $40 for family (up to three children), $15 pp under 16. All proceeds to Multiple Sclerosis Hawke's Bay. Pre-register www.hawkesbaymultiplesclerosis.org. For more information email Jackie at officehbms@gmail.com, phone 06 835 8542 or contact Les Holland at les@crossfitnapier.co.nz