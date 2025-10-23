Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Dress codes are not so uniform: Wyn Drabble

Opinion by
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Yes, having a dress code is a minefield but Gerry Brownlee has decided to tiptoe through the explosives, writes Wyn Drabble.

Yes, having a dress code is a minefield but Gerry Brownlee has decided to tiptoe through the explosives, writes Wyn Drabble.

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

Dress codes are a lot trickier than uniforms. Because uni- means one, there should be no question about variations in uniforms.

But it’s not quite that easy.

Rugby boots, for example,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save